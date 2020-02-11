5 accused escape from Karjat jail

Five people arrested for crimes like murder, rape and carrying arms escaped on Sunday evening from Karjat jail in Raigad district, the police said.
The five were identified as Dnyaneshwar Tukaram Kolhe, Akshay Ramdas Raut, Mohan Kundlik More, Chandrakant Mahadev Raut and Gangadhar Jagtap.
“Dnyaneshwar was arrested under the Arms Act, while Akshay, Mohan and Chandrakant are murder accused, and Gangadhar is charged with rape,” an official said. He added, “They removed an iron grille from a vent on the roof of the district sub-jail in Karjat and escaped on Sunday evening.”
While one guard was posted at the lock-up, three others were on duty at the jail’s periphery when the incident took place. A case was registered under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code on Monday. “Special teams have been formed to nab them,” said Inspector General Milind Bharambe.
