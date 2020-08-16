4G Internet restored in Ganderbal, Udhampur on “trial basis”

It’s for the first time in over a year that the service is restored on mobile phones

The J&K administration on Sunday decided to restore high-speed mobile Internet, 4G, in the twin districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur on “a trial basis”.

“The high speed mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur shall be restored forthwith, on trial basis, while in rest of the districts, the Internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G,” an order of the J&K Home department said.

Internet services were snapped in J&K on August 5, 2019, the day its special status was revoked, and was later restored in a phase-wise manner. However, the speed on mobile phones was restricted to 2G.

There was a persistent demand from locals, especially traders and students, to lift the ban on the 4G speed, which was affecting their day to day life.

It’s for the first time in over a year that the J&K administration has decided to restore 4G services on mobile phones.

The special committee, constituted on the directions of the Supreme Court which is hearing a plea on the restoration of the high speed, has identified these districts.

“...for considering calibrated easing of restrictions in limited and comparatively less sensitive geographical areas, the law enforcement agencies, while furnishing the inputs relating to the security scenario in the UT of J&K, have identified the districts,” the order said.

The 4G will be restored in the twin districts till September 8 “unless modified earlier”, the order reads.