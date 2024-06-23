GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

48% of 1,563 eligible candidates skip NEET-UG re-exam

The highest number of students eligible for the re-test were from two centres in Chhattisgarh

Updated - June 23, 2024 10:47 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 10:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
About 24 lakh candidates had taken the NEET examination on May 5. File

About 24 lakh candidates had taken the NEET examination on May 5. File

Of the 1,563 candidates eligible to appear for the re-exam of the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), only 813 (approximately 52%) took it on Sunday. Another 750 candidates (approximately 48%) remained absent. The three-and-a-half hour long exam was conducted across seven centres in the States of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. 

The 1,563 candidates eligible to appear for the re-test directed by the Supreme Court had been given an opportunity to sit for the re-exam after the top court scrapped their grace marks. At least 67 candidates had obtained 720/720, after grace marks were doled out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a non-transparent manner earlier this month. 

The highest number of students eligible for the re-test were from two centres in Chhattisgarh. Of them, 417 candidates were from the Swami Atmanand Utkrist Hindi Medium Government Girls High School in Dantewada, where 176 candidates appeared for the re-test; and 185 candidates were from the DAV Ispat Senior Secondary Public School, Balod, of whom 115 appeared for the re-test. 

Similarly, from Haryana, 312 eligible candidates were allotted the DAV Police Public School in Jhajjar as the centre, of whom 178 candidates appeared for the re-test, and of the 182 eligible candidates from the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jhajjar, 109 candidates appeared.

In Meghalaya, 464 candidates were eligible for the re-NEET at the Don Bosco College in Tura, of whom 234 candidates took the exam again.

In Gujarat, one candidate sat for the re-NEET in the Mount Litera Zee School at Surat, and in Chandigarh, there were only two eligible candidates, both of whom remained absent. 

According to the Supreme Court’s order, the original score minus the grace marks would be considered for students who skip the exam. The revised scores would be considered for those who appeared. 

The re-test was held a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the NEET-UG exam held on May 5, after a complaint was filed by the Education Ministry amid protests by students against the paper leak allegations. Sixty-three candidates have been debarred in relation to irregularities related to NEET, including 17 from Bihar, and 30 from Godhra in Gujarat.

A seven-member reform committee, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K. Radhakrishnan, will submit its report in two months, probing lapses by the NTA, and recommending strengthening mechanisms. 

Related Topics

entrance examination / medical education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.