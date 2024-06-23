48% of 1,563 eligible candidates skip NEET-UG re-exam

Of the 1,563 candidates eligible to appear for the re-exam of the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), only 813 (approximately 52%) took it on Sunday. Another 750 candidates (approximately 48%) remained absent. The three-and-a-half hour long exam was conducted across seven centres in the States of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The 1,563 candidates eligible to appear for the re-test directed by the Supreme Court had been given an opportunity to sit for the re-exam after the top court scrapped their grace marks. At least 67 candidates had obtained 720/720, after grace marks were doled out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a non-transparent manner earlier this month.

The highest number of students eligible for the re-test were from two centres in Chhattisgarh. Of them, 417 candidates were from the Swami Atmanand Utkrist Hindi Medium Government Girls High School in Dantewada, where 176 candidates appeared for the re-test; and 185 candidates were from the DAV Ispat Senior Secondary Public School, Balod, of whom 115 appeared for the re-test.

Similarly, from Haryana, 312 eligible candidates were allotted the DAV Police Public School in Jhajjar as the centre, of whom 178 candidates appeared for the re-test, and of the 182 eligible candidates from the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jhajjar, 109 candidates appeared.

In Meghalaya, 464 candidates were eligible for the re-NEET at the Don Bosco College in Tura, of whom 234 candidates took the exam again.

In Gujarat, one candidate sat for the re-NEET in the Mount Litera Zee School at Surat, and in Chandigarh, there were only two eligible candidates, both of whom remained absent.

According to the Supreme Court’s order, the original score minus the grace marks would be considered for students who skip the exam. The revised scores would be considered for those who appeared.

The re-test was held a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the NEET-UG exam held on May 5, after a complaint was filed by the Education Ministry amid protests by students against the paper leak allegations. Sixty-three candidates have been debarred in relation to irregularities related to NEET, including 17 from Bihar, and 30 from Godhra in Gujarat.

A seven-member reform committee, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K. Radhakrishnan, will submit its report in two months, probing lapses by the NTA, and recommending strengthening mechanisms.