4,700 MGNREGA workers write to PM urging him to resume the scheme in West Bengal

The scheme has been suspended in a political face-off between the State government and the centre

Published - September 24, 2024 11:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The workers, through a postcard campaign led by NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, sent one rupee each to the Prime Minister, offering to raise funds themselves if the Central Government does not act. Representational file image.

The workers, through a postcard campaign led by NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, sent one rupee each to the Prime Minister, offering to raise funds themselves if the Central Government does not act. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Over 4,700 MGNREGA workers have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) work in West Bengal that has been suspended since December 2021.

The workers, through a postcard campaign led by NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, sent one rupee each to the Prime Minister, offering to raise funds themselves if the Central Government does not act.

The scheme has been suspended in a political face-off between the State government and the centre. The centre found discrepancies and instances of corruption in implementing the scheme, but though the State had submitted reports taking corrective measures, the scheme has not been resumed. There is no word from the centre on the issue.

Mamata writes to Modi urging release of funds

As part of the campaign on Tuesday, nearly 100 workers led by Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity gathered at the BJP State headquarters in Kolkata for a ‘Gherao’ programme. In the second round of agitation NREGA workers from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha will converge at Ranchi on Sunday to stage a mass protest.

Published - September 24, 2024 11:02 pm IST

West Bengal / employment / national government / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

