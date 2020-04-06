Coronavirus | 47% of patients below 40, says govt.

India has registered the largest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the past 24 hours with 704 new cases and over 30 deaths reported. The tally on Monday stood at 4,281 confirmed cases and 111 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

According to reports from State Health Departments, the number of confirmed cases nationwide was 4,664, with 4,164 active cases.

The death toll rose to 141 since Sunday, while 359 persons had been discharged after recovery. The highest number of active cases were reported from Maharashtra at 868, with 52 deaths — 21 in the past 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh reported two more deaths, while Punjab, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh reported one fatality each.

Giving a break up of the data so far at the daily press briefing, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, 76% of the confirmed cases were male and 24% female; 47% were below 40 years of age, 34% between 40 to 60 years and 19% above 60 years.

In terms of fatalities, 73% of the victims were male, Mr. Agarwal said. In terms of age, 63% were above the age of 60, 30% between 40 and 60 years and 7% below 40 years.

The official added that as of now, 86% of those who succumbed to the disease exhibited pre-existing health problems, including diabetes, chronic kidney issues and heart related problems.

“With 19% confirmed cases among the elderly, and 63% deaths observed among them, elderly people form a high risk population, Mr. Agarwal pointed out.

“Further, with 37% deaths reported from people below 60 years, approximately 86% of deaths amongst people with co-morbidities indicate that young people with co-morbidities are also at high risk,” he said.

Meanwhile, 52 staff members of a private hospital in Mumbai, including nurses, doctors and others, tested positive for the disease on Monday.

Stating that the Home Secretary has also asked the State governments and Union Territories to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen, which is critical for treatment, Joint Secretary in the MHA Punya Salila Srivastava, said: “So far we have quarantined 25,500 people from the Tablighi Jamaat. Five villages in Haryana, where the workers and participants were staying, have been sealed.”

Speaking about the use of hydroxychloroquine with the number of cases rising in the country Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has noted that as of now there is only very limited evidence on efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to deal with COVID-19, and also there is not enough proof to advise it for the public.

The Health Ministry added that several steps are being taken along with the States/U.T.s for the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 in the country. “We have issued detailed guidelines for setting up of quarantine facilities for COVID-19 outbreak and this is aimed at separating suspected and high-risk contacts as early as possible from among other quarantined persons,’’ said Mr. Agarwal.

“States have already been advised to use funds under National Health Mission (NHM) and State Disaster Relief Fund to undertake activities related with creation of quarantine centres, dedicated COVID-19 hospitals medical equipment and treatment of patients. In addition to this, NHM has already sanctioned ₹1100 crore to all States and ₹3000 crore additional funds were released on Monday. Also, N-95 masks, ventilators and PPEs are being procured from the central pool and distributed to all the States across the country,” he added.