4.7-magnitude earthquakes jolt Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar

Earthquake epicentre in Nepal, with tremors felt in Bihar’s Katihar, Munger, Madhepura and Begusarai. | Photo Credit: U.S. Geological Survey
PTI Kathmandu July 31, 2022 13:12 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 13:12 IST

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook central Nepal on Monday morning, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at 6.07 a.m., with the epicentre being in Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district, 100 east of Kathmandu.

The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no immediate damage was reported.

The earthquake was an aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015, the centre informed. 

Quake jolts parts of Bihar, none hurt

Several places in Bihar were jolted by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck Nepal’s capital Kathmandu in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

As per initial reports, the tremors were felt in Bihar’s Katihar, Munger, Madhepura and Begusarai.

There has been no account of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, officials said.

The earthquake occurred at 7:58 am around 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology added.

