4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli
No damage to life or property reported so far
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early September 11, the National Center for Seismology said.
It said the earthquake occurred at 5:58 am and its epicentre was 13 km from Gopeshwar at a depth of 5 km.
People ran out of their houses in panic, however, no damage to life or property was reported so far, officials said.
