National

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli

PTI Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): 11 September 2021 13:09 IST
Updated: 11 September 2021 13:09 IST

No damage to life or property reported so far

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early September 11, the National Center for Seismology said.

It said the earthquake occurred at 5:58 am and its epicentre was 13 km from Gopeshwar at a depth of 5 km.

People ran out of their houses in panic, however, no damage to life or property was reported so far, officials said.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In National
earthquake
Uttarakhand
Read more...