4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand):

11 September 2021 13:09 IST

No damage to life or property reported so far

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early September 11, the National Center for Seismology said.

It said the earthquake occurred at 5:58 am and its epicentre was 13 km from Gopeshwar at a depth of 5 km.

People ran out of their houses in panic, however, no damage to life or property was reported so far, officials said.

