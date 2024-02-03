46 nations have confirmed their participation in MILAN-2024 to be conducted in Vizag, says Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar

February 03, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R. Hari Kumar has said that 46 counties have confirmed their participation in MILAN-2024 to be conducted in Visakhapatnam from February 19 to 27, and four more will be confirming their participation soon.

Admiral Hari Kumar was speaking to the reporters onboard INS Sandhayak, the Navy’s survey vessel, which was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on February 3 (Saturday).

“The Navy has invited 60 counties. Hopefully, it will have a meaningful discussion on naval activities that will benefit the counties and the city as well,” he said.

Admiral Hari Kumar said that MILAN would also include visits to local sites by the participants.

Referring to the recruitment of women in the Navy, Admiral Hari Kumar said, “Now, all roles and ranks are open to women in the Navy. Women can join any role in the Navy. We look at the individual’s ability and commitment, not gender,” he added.

INS Sandhayak would double as a hospital at sea in case of any casualty in the ships, he said, and added that three more Sandhayak-class ships would be inducted by next year.

“The Navy is very particular about the nation’s security and its network. The Anti-Piracy Act brought in during December 2022 gives more power to the Navy to counter any anti-national activities,” he said.

“We have indigenously developed anti-drone equipment. We have also deployed ships for anti-drone operations,” Admiral Hari Kumar added.

Talking about the status of Indian Navy in the Maldives, he said, “We have good military relations with the Maldives.”