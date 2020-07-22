45 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members take oath; Naidu urges them to uphold rules

New Delhi:

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday not to fall prey to disruptions and to uphold rules and procedures while discharging their duties as law-makers.

The new members, including 36 first timers, took the oath of office in the Rajya Sabha chamber while following social-distancing norms. The chairman said the new MPs will be nominated in committees soon.

