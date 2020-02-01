National

45 legislations listed for Budget Session

The government has listed 45 legislations to be cleared during the Budget Session of Parliament. Out of these, 28 are new and 17 are pending in either of the Houses.

The new Bills include Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill, which was cleared by Union Cabinet recently.

