4.4 magnitude quake hits Andaman sea

Port Blair

08 July 2020 10:29 IST

It took place at 5:19 am and the epicentre was 71-km east of Port Blair

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude occurred in the Andaman sea on Wednesday morning, officials said.

No loss of life and property has been reported yet, they said.

The earthquake took place at 5:19 am and the epicentre was 71-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 150-km, it said.