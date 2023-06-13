4,361 people infected with malaria in Tripura

June 13, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Agartala

The authorities have sent emergency medical teams to Malaria affected areas in Tripura. A total of 4,361 people have contracted the disease mostly in interior tribal hamlets.

“There has not been any death so far this year. But we have information about malaria infections and the count is 4,361 as of now”, an official of the National Health Mission which is implementing the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme in Tripura told The Hindu on Monday.

He said several villages under Chawmanu, Ganganagar and Ambassa administrative blocks in Dhalai district are affected. Medical teams are organising health camps to extend treatment and distribute medicines in these interior locations.

Last year the authorities reported two malaria deaths. Outbreaks usually occur during the monsoon.

Meanwhile the opposition CPI(M) has demanded deployment of adequate medical teams in Dhalai district to deal with the malaria outbreak. The party in a statement alleged that patients are not getting admission in rural hospitals and the support system is also very poor.

