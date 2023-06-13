ADVERTISEMENT

4,361 people infected with malaria in Tripura

June 13, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Agartala

Medical teams have been sent to affected tribal hamlets as thousands are reported sick in interior parts of the state

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation | Photo Credit: AP

The authorities have sent emergency medical teams to Malaria affected areas in Tripura. A total of 4,361 people have contracted the disease mostly in interior tribal hamlets.

“There has not been any death so far this year. But we have information about malaria infections and the count is 4,361 as of now”, an official of the National Health Mission which is implementing the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme in Tripura told The Hindu on Monday.

He said several villages under Chawmanu, Ganganagar and Ambassa administrative blocks in Dhalai district are affected. Medical teams are organising health camps to extend treatment and distribute medicines in these interior locations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year the authorities reported two malaria deaths. Outbreaks usually occur during the monsoon.

Meanwhile the opposition CPI(M) has demanded deployment of adequate medical teams in Dhalai district to deal with the malaria outbreak. The party in a statement alleged that patients are not getting admission in rural hospitals and the support system is also very poor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tripura

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US