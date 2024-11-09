4.3 lakh govt. officials brush up skills with online courses

Around 4.3 lakh government officials participated in the Karmayogi Saptah or National Learning Week and took online courses centred around citizen-centric governance, digital fluency, and Indic Knowledge System, a government statement said.

The skill development initiative was organised from October 19 to 29.

Some of the prominent speakers included Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who spoke on ‘Secrets of Living a Stress-Free Life’, M.K. Sridhar who spoke on National Education Policy, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan who elaborated on ‘India Public Health Towards Viksit Bharat’, B.K. Shivani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, David Frawley, Raghava Krishna and Amritanshu Pandey, among others.

With themes centred around citizen-centric governance, digital fluency, and the Indic Knowledge System, the Karmayogi Saptah engaged employees in over 250 Samuhik Charcha and webinars with thought leaders and experts. Through lively discussions, participants gained new insights and tools, preparing them for the future of governance in a rapidly evolving world.

Some of the courses that saw maximum completions were ‘Overview of Vikshit Bharat 2047’ with more than 3.8 lakh completions, ‘Swachata Hi Seva 2024’ with 1.5 lakh completions and ‘Jan Bhagidari’ with more than 44,000 completions.

The week-long event featured the Indic Day Webinar Series where speakers from diverse domains shared their insights on Indian knowledge systems, civilisational development, offering a rich understanding of how traditional wisdom and modern innovations intersect.