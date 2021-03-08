National

42,848 armed forces personnel have tested COVID-19 positive till date: Naik

Shripad Naik. File Photo.  

 

A total of 42,848 personnel of tri-services have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, said Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Indian Army have been 32,690 and the fatality rate stands at 0.24 % till date, Naik said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

There have been 6,554 and 3,604 COVID-positive cases in the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, respectively, he mentioned.

Their fatality rate stands at 0.39 % and 0.05 %, respectively, he added. “As per the rules, no special compensation for deaths occurring due to infectious disease is provided to armed force personnel, while they are in service. However, all such cases of death while in service are provided terminal benefits,” Naik stated.

