4.2% workers of Apollo Hospital got COVID-19 post vaccination: Study

Most cases were mild, no deaths. It reiterates protective value of vaccination, says Dr. Prathap C Reddy

About 4.2% of over 31,000 healthcare workers of the Apollo Hospitals got COVID-19 infection even after they received both doses or a single dose of the vaccine, according to a study by the hospital.

Importantly, no healthcare worker died of the infection after taking the vaccine and only 0.28% (90 workers) required hospitalisation with 0.009% (three workers) requiring ICU admission, the study said.

“Study showed that post-vaccination infection (PVI) occurred in only 4.28% of healthcare workers with no incidence of severe infection and no deaths. 31,621 HCWs were covered under the study from 43 units of the Apollo Hospitals group across 24 cities. Study reiterates the protective value of vaccination,” the hospital said in a statement.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “This study reiterates the fact that our mainstay against COVID-19 is mass vaccination. Vaccines are not only safe but they also help prevent severe manifestations of COVID-19 and will help save lives. The main conclusions from the study are that post-vaccination infections are usually minor and vaccination helps to prevent severe infection, ICU admissions and death.”

The HCWs included doctors, nursing, paramedical, support and administrative staff.

Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director of the hospital, said, “The results showed that COVID vaccines provided protection in more than 95% of the recipients. Covishield was administered to 28,918 HCWs (91.45%) while 2703 (8.55%) received Covaxin. 25,907 or 81.9% HCWs were fully vaccinated, having received both doses of the vaccine, while 5,714 or 18.1% had received only the first dose. Of the fully vaccinated workers, 1,061 or 4.09% reported post-vaccination infections, while 294 or 5.14% of the partly vaccinated workers tested positive.”

The study took place from January 16 to May 30.