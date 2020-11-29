Coronavirus | 41,810 COVID-19 cases, 496 fatalities in one day: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI

70.43% of the daily new cases are contributed by eight States/UT, it says

India has reported 41,810 COVID-19 cases, 496 fatalities and 42,298 discharges in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at 4,53,956, as per the Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The Ministry said 70.97% of the fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are contributed by eight States/UTs — Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Delhi with 89 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities, Maharashtra follows closely with 88 and West Bengal reported 52. 22 States/UTs have case fatality rate less than the national average.

“Maharashtra recorded the maximum positive change with addition of 1,940 cases whereas Delhi recorded the maximum negative change with a decrease of 1,603 active cases,’’ said the Ministry. It said 70.43% of the daily new cases are contributed by eight States/UT — Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Kerala leads the tally with 6,250 new cases, Maharashtra has recorded 5,965 cases while Delhi follows with 4,998 new cases.

Delhi has also reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,512 newly discharged cases, 5,275 people recovered in Kerala followed by 3,937 in Maharashtra.