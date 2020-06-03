4155 Shramik Specials run since May 1

Indian Railways said on Tuesday that it has operationalised 4,155 Shramik Special trains since May 1.
“Till now, more than 57 lakh migrants have been transported through these trains in 33 days,” an official statement said.
As per data shared, the top five States/UTs from where the highest number of Shramik Special trains originated are Gujarat (1,027 trains), Maharashtra (802), Punjab (416), Uttar Pradesh (288) and Bihar (294). Likewise, the top five States where trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1,670 trains), Bihar (1,482), Jharkhand (194), Odisha (180) and West Bengal (135).
“It may be noted that trains running now are not facing any congestion,” the Railways added.
