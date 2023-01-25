412 gallantry awards and other defence honours announced ahead of R-Day

January 25, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - New Delhi

President of India Droupadi Murmu has approved 412 gallantry awards and other defence decorations to armed forces personnel and others on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. Major Shubhang and Naik Jitendra Singh will receive the Kirti Chakra while Cdr Nishant Singh from the Navy, who lost his life in a MiG-29K fighter crash, will be remembered with the Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry).

The awards include six Kirti Chakras (four posthumous), 15 Shaurya Chakras (two posthumous), 93 Sena Medals (Gallantry) (four posthumous), one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) posthumous, seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSM), three Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSM), 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSM), 10 Yudh Seva Medals (YSM), 40 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 13 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) (five of them posthumous), 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) and 128 Vishisht Seva Medals (VSM).

Two of the Kirti Chakras and seven of the Shaurya Chakras were for Army personnel. The President has also awarded one President’s Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service), three Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) and Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service) to Indian Coast Guard personnel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved 62 Mentioned in Despatches to armed forces personnel. These include 55 Chief of Army Staff Recommendations: 27 for Operation Rakshak, 13 for Operation Snow Leopard, two for Operation Orchid, six for Operation Rhino, one for Operation Nongkee and six others. This also includes seven Chief of Air Staff Recommendations.

Major Shubhang is from the Dogra Regiment and was with 62 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Naik Jitendra Singh is from Rajput Regiment and with 44 RR. Their awards will recognise counterinsurgency operations in Kashmir. Major Shubhang led his team through inhospitable, rugged and thickly vegetated terrain in extreme weather conditions in Budgam district in April 2022.

Major Shubhang’s citation said the he displayed nerves of steel to allow suspects to reach as close as ten meters, before challenging them. Terrorists opened fire and an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher fire had injured the officer and two personnel of his team. “Undeterred, Major Shubhang exhibited unparalleled valour despite sustaining gunshot wound on left shoulder and neutralised a hardcore terrorist in an intense extremely close quarters firefight.”

Naik Singh’s citation praised his indomitable spirit, exemplary initiative and supreme bravery in neutralising a hardcore terrorist and injuring another in an operation on April 27, 2022 in Pulwama district. “Realising mortal danger to his buddy and troops in cordon, Naik Singh, displaying supreme gallantry, crawled towards the terrorist and injured him in another close gunfight. Subsequently, he fell unconscious and was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital,” his citation stated.

The Shaurya Chakras were awarded to Major Aditya Bhadauria from the Kumaon Regiment and with 50 RR, Captain Arun Kumar from the Kumaon Regiment and with 13 RR, Captain Yudhvir Singh from the Mechanised Infantry and with 09 RR, Captain Rakesh T.R. from 9 Para Special Forces and Lance Naik Vikas Choudhary with Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and with 3 RR. The honours also went to Naik Jasbir Singh from 9 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh with Jammu and Kashmir police posthumously.