41 pilots and crew members suspended for failing Breath analyser test

Action taken by the agency between January and April 2022

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has suspended nine pilots and 32 crew members for a period three months to three years for testing positive during breath analyser tests.

The action was taken by the DGCA between January and April 2022.

Breath analyser tests were carried out on all cockpit and cabin crew before the pandemic but were suspended after concerns that they could further the spread of COVID-19, and the DGCA resumed these in a staggered manner.

In March, it issued instructions requiring airlines to ensure 50% of their cabin and cockpit crew underwent the tests.

Two pilots and two cabin crew have been suspended for a period of three years for testing positive for the second time. The remaining thirty seven crew members were suspended for a period of three months.