41 lakh healthcare workers inoculated

India has inoculated 41 lakh healthcare workers as of Tuesday, 18 days after it began its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

About 1,70,585 were given their shots on Tuesday. Gujarat and West Bengal have also begun the drive to vaccinate frontline workers. About 19,000 such workers were inoculated on Tuesday.

The government plans to inoculate 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers on a priority basis. There have been 105 adverse events reported following the immunisation and 15 have died following the vaccination, according to health authorities. However, none of these deaths have so far been linked to vaccination.

