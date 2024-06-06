GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

40th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar’: Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Activists of radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa, Sikh hardliners led by radical Sikh leader and president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann raised slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ during the congregation of devotees

Published - June 06, 2024 08:58 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Vikas Vasudeva
Vikas Vasudeva
Activists from various Sikh organisations hold placards and shout slogans during a demonstration on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday.

Activists from various Sikh organisations hold placards and shout slogans during a demonstration on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Slogans favouring Khalistan (sovereign state for Sikhs) were raised on Thursday in the premises of the Golden Temple complex in Punjab’s Amritsar during the 40th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar’, even as most of the commercial establishments and educational institutions remained closed in the city amid the call given for ‘Amritsar shutdown’ by radical Sikh outfits to commemorate the day.

Supporters and activists of radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa, Sikh hardliners led by radical Sikh leader and president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann raised slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ during the congregation of Sikh devotees. Some youth were seen wearing outfits with photographs of slain separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Canada last year as they hailed his sacrifice and vowed to continue their struggle for Khalistan.

It was on June 6, 1984, when the Army had stormed the complex of the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Sikhism’s holiest shrine, to flush out extremists led by Bhindranwale.

Bandi Sikhs

Addressing the gathering, Giani Raghbir Singh, chief priest of the Akal Takht — the highest Sikh temporal seat — raised the issue of ‘Bandi Sikhs’ (Sikh prisoners who had completed their terms) saying that not releasing the Sikh prisoners and not punishing the perpetrators of the November 1984 anti-Sikh riots even after 40 years is an unfair treatment of the Union government towards the Sikhs.

He said Sikhs played a leading role in the country’s freedom struggle against the British, but the promises made by the leaders of our own country were forgotten after Independence. Even government officials were issued orders to keep a suspicious eye on the Sikhs, terming them as a ‘criminal tribe’, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, radical Sikh outfit members including Dal Khalsa, SAD (Amritsar) among others held a ‘remembrance march’ in Amritsar amid beefed up security across the city to mark the operation’s anniversary.

Related Topics

Punjab

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.