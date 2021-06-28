40,845 cases of mucormycosis infection so far: Health Minister

Concentration of active cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Odisha

India has reported 40,845 cases of mucormycosis infection so far during the second wave, said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday while chairing the 29th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 by a video-conference.

He said of 31,344 them are rhinocerebral in nature.

Fatality from the infections stands at 3,129. While 34,940 patients had COVID-19 (85.5%), 26,187 (about 64.11%) were co-morbid for diabetes while 21,523 (52.69%) of those infected were on steroids.

Also 13,083 patients were in the age group 18-45 (32%), 17,464 were in the age group 45-60 (42%) while 10,082 (24%) patients were 60+ years of age.

At the meeting Balram Bhargava, Secretary (Health Research) & DG (ICMR) cautioned that the second wave has still not subsided as 80 districts still have high positivity.

He advised against any laxity at this stage. He said vaccines have been found effective against the alpha, beta, gamma and delta variants.

Trajectory of virus

The GoM reiterated the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour and Sujeet K Singh, Director (NCDC) presented a detailed report on the trajectory of the virus, said the Health Ministry.

He said active cases continue to be concentrated mainly in Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Odisha which are reporting growth rate more than the national COVID Growth Rate.

“While 19 States are reporting fatality figures in single digit (less than 10), Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are reporting more than 100 deaths daily,” he said.