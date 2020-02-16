406 people test negative for symptoms of COVID-19

The 406 people who arrived from Wuhan earlier this month have tested negative for any symptoms of COVID-19, an ITBP spokesperson said on Sunday.

All of them were kept in a quarantine at an ITBP camp in Delhi’s Chhawla area.

They will leave the facility in a phased manner Monday onwards.

“The final test reports of all 406 people at the ITBP Quarantine Facility in Chhawla, New Delhi are found negative. Dispersal of people to commence from tomorrow in a phased manner based on advisory of Ministry of Health with due medical procedures and protocols,” the ITBP spokesperson said.

The quarantined persons have been asked to follow certain guidelines after they have left the centre. This includes avoiding crowded places, monitoring health and body temperature for the next 14 days, use triple layer surgical masks at all times, follow frequent hand wash and maintain personal hygiene, retain boarding passes of airlines, railway tickets and names and phone numbers of taxi drivers or bus they travelled in.

The group under quarantine includes seven persons from the Maldives.

They have been stationed at the facility since February 1. There are seven children including an infant in the group, the spokesperson said.