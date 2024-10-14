GIFT a SubscriptionGift
40,000 Indians apply for 1,000 spots in Australia's new Working Holiday Maker visa program

The visa, which allows Indians aged 18 to 30 to live, work, and study in Australia for up to 12 months, marks a key step in strengthening ties between the two nations

Published - October 14, 2024 04:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational Image

Representational Image

About 40,000 applications have been submitted in just two weeks for 1,000 spots under Australia's new Working Holiday Maker visa program, Australian Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite said on Monday (October 14, 2024).

The visa, which allows Indians aged 18 to 30 to live, work, and study in Australia for up to 12 months, marks a key step in strengthening ties between the two nations, he said at the launch event of Australian Working Holiday Maker program.

The visa ballot process opened on October 1 and will close by the end of the month. Afterward, successful candidates will be randomly selected, and those chosen can begin their stay in Australia early next year, he said.

Mr. Thistlethwaite noted that the visa offers young Indians an opportunity to immerse themselves in Australian culture and gain work experience across various sectors.

"The great thing about the Working Holiday Maker visa is that there are no restrictions on the jobs you can do. Till now, 40,000 applications have been received for the 1,000 visa spots," he said.

While many participants are expected to work in hospitality and agriculture, they will also have the option to pursue short courses or improve their English skills, he added. This initiative reflects the close and growing relationship between the two countries, with nearly one million citizens of the Indian heritage now residing in, Mr. Thistlethwaite said.

He further emphasized that the visa program offers young Indians a "taste of what life in Australia is like," potentially encouraging them to return later on a student or skilled worker visas.

Mr. Thistlethwaite highlighted the growing partnership between Australia and India.

"The [Australian] Prime Minister used his experience and friendship with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to ensure improved and increased opportunities for young people from both communities to experience each other's cultures," he said.

An official said that the program will run every year.

October 14, 2024

