400 new flats to be built for MPs

With the first round of redevelopment of flats for Members of Parliament on North Avenue complete, the remaining flats on the North and South Avenues here are also likely to be demolished and re-constructed using fly ash and construction and demolition (C&D) waste bricks, Central Public Works Department officials said.

Around 400 flats on North Avenue and South Avenue are likely to be re-made along the lines of the 36 flats on North Avenue that have just been rebuilt after being demolished in 2017.

According to a CPWD official, the next phase is likely to include 144 flats on North Avenue, after the MPs vacate the spaces. With the 36 flats ready and another 76 under construction at a multi-storey complex on B.D. Marg, the newly elected parliamentarians could be accommodated in them, the official said.

The new flats have four bedrooms, offices for the MP and the MP’s secretary, parking spaces and arecentrally air-conditioned. In addition, the flats have elevators that connect the basement parking, the ground floor office and living spaces and the first floor bedrooms.

The official said fly ash bricks were used for the construction of the homes, while C&D waste bricks were used for the external walls. There are also five rainwater harvesting pits on the campus, the official added. The project cost, according to the tender, was around ₹57.32 crore.

The next phase of redevelopment is likely to include similar features, the official said, adding that the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha House Committees would allot the homes and finalise the plans. With the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha starting on Monday, the allotment and the future plans would be decided by the new Speaker and the committees.