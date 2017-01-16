40 school children injured as bus skids off road in Mathura

At least 40 children suffered injuries after a bus ferrying them to school skidded off the road and fell into a pit in Maant area here on Monday morning, police said.

About a dozen children suffered “serious” injuries in the mishap, district officials said.

The mishap occurred when the driver lost control over the bus which was carrying the children from Taintigaon village to Brajsthali Vidyapeeth located on Sikandarpur road and landed in the pit, police said.

On getting the information about the incident, police, the school authorities and parents of the children rushed to the spot where locals had already gathered and started taking the injured to nearby hospitals, they said.

Prima facie it appeared that the accident occurred due to failure of the steering but the reason could only be ascertained after a probe, deputy collector Sadanand Gupta said.

He said all the children were fine and undergoing treatment at different hospitals, adding the administration was taking care of them.