National

40 school children injured as bus skids off road in Mathura

At least 40 children suffered injuries after a bus ferrying them to school skidded off the road and fell into a pit in Maant area here on Monday morning, police said.

About a dozen children suffered “serious” injuries in the mishap, district officials said.

The mishap occurred when the driver lost control over the bus which was carrying the children from Taintigaon village to Brajsthali Vidyapeeth located on Sikandarpur road and landed in the pit, police said.

On getting the information about the incident, police, the school authorities and parents of the children rushed to the spot where locals had already gathered and started taking the injured to nearby hospitals, they said.

Prima facie it appeared that the accident occurred due to failure of the steering but the reason could only be ascertained after a probe, deputy collector Sadanand Gupta said.

He said all the children were fine and undergoing treatment at different hospitals, adding the administration was taking care of them.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 11:35:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/40-school-children-injured-as-bus-skids-off-road-in-Mathura/article17045289.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY