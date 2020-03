4 trains cancelled, 14 diverted

Allahabad: The Indian Railways has cancelled four trains and diverted 14 others following the derailment of the Indore-Patna Express in Pukhrayan.

Jhansi-Lucknow Intercity (11110, 11109) and Jhansi-Kanpur passenger (51804, 51803) were cancelled, an official release from North Central Railway division said.

The trains that were diverted are: Lucknow-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (12108), Varanasi-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express (19168), Gorakhpur- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Kushinagar Express (11015, 11016), Kolkata-Jhansi (11105), Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus-Lucknow Pushpak Express (12534), Gwalior-Barauni Mail (11124, 11123), Lucknow-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (12108), Gorakhpur-Yashwantpur Express (15015), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Express (12542), Bhopal-Lucknow Express (12594), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Pratapgarh Express (12173) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Sultanpur Express (12143) — PTI