4 militants killed in Kulgam operation

Four militants were killed and a house was damaged in an operation by security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday.

Three militants were killed earlier in the day and the body of the fourth was recovered later in the debris of the house, where the militants were holed up, a Srinagar based spokesman said .

The police said the militants surrounded by a joint search party of the Army, the police and the CRPF in Man Gori village of Khul Batpora area of Kulgam.

“The militants were challenged. They opened fire and the exchange of fire resulted in their killing,” the police said.

However, the locals said the militants were killed in a blast detonated by the security forces that razed the house to the ground.

The police said they were identifying the slain militants. Today's operation was the first encounter in Kulgam district after a gap of 11 months.

The police said the militants were behind the killing of four civilians in Kulgam in the past 15 days.