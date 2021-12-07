4-member Cong. team to visit Nagaland

It will submit a report within a week on the civilian killings in Mon district

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday constituted a four-member team to visit Nagaland and submit a report within a week on the civilian killings in Mon district.

The delegation comprises All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh, AICC’s Nagaland in-charge Ajoy Kumar, Lok Sabha members Gaurav Gogoi and Anto Antony.

“The delegation will submit a report to the Congress president within a week,” the party said.

In a post on Facebook, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “Profound condolences to the families of those who’ve been killed in the incident. We are with you, #Nagaland”.

Mr. Gandhi also shared pictures of several party functionaries participating in the mass funeral at the Oting Village under Tizit Assembly Constituency (Mon District) of Nagaland.

Since Saturday, 14 civilians have been killed and 11 people injured in three consecutive episodes of violence, the first of which was a case of mistaken identity in which 6 people were shot dead by security forces.