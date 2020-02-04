4 kept in isolation ward of Kolkata hospital

Four persons have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital in Kolkata. Among them are two who shared the flight with the Kerala resident who was declared the first confirmed case of coronavirus infection in India.
Hospital officials said on Monday: “We have kept under observation those who returned to the country on January 23 with the first confirmed patient in India. If need be, we will send their samples for testing,” Superintendent Ashish Manna said.
According to reports, eight passengers had travelled on the flight. All of them, including three Chinese nationals, had been traced, officials said.
The West Bengal government gave two thermal scanners to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here to screen passengers.
