4 insurgents held in Manipur

IMPHAL

17 July 2021 10:35 IST

Sophisticated guns recovered by police team

In a breakthrough, a combined team of Imphal east district police and police commandos have recovered sophisticated guns after arresting four insurgents, according to N. Herojit, the Imphal east police Superintendent.

He said that acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of some tribal rebels who were allegedly involved in the extortion of railway construction companies and vehicles plying along NH 2, which connects Manipur with Assam via Nagaland, security measures were beefed up on Thursday night. The four rebels were arrested from New Chekkon in Imphal east district.

The four, said to be cadre of Zeliangrong United Front (Kamso group), were nabbed. They were identified as D. Golmei, G. Ruangmei, J. Golmei and Makindin Golmei.

Advertising

Advertising

During preliminary interrogation, they disclosed the place in Noney where they had stashed weapons. They led the team to the hiding place. A combined team of police commandos and personnel of 10 Assam Rifles conducted search operations in Noney district.

Mr. Herojit said that the team found one HK 33 rifle with one magazine, two RPG launchers and one self-loading rifle. A case was registered against the accused rebels.

In another incident, Imphal west district police commandos arrested one rebel of the Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup (KYKL) from Singjamei area on Friday night. He was identified as Joyson Abonmei. No weapon or incriminating item was recovered from him.