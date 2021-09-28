4 bids for Common Central Secretariat project

NEW DELHI

28 September 2021 22:08 IST

Opening of bids had been postponed several times

Four bids, including one from Tata Projects which is constructing the new Parliament building, were received in response to the tender for construction and maintenance of three buildings of the proposed Common Central Secretariat, according to Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials on Tuesday.

The technical bids for the ₹3,254-crore project were opened on Tuesday, revealing bids from Tata Projects, L&T Construction, NCC Ltd. and Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, a U.P. government undertaking, an official said. The bids would be assessed to see if they qualify and a date for opening of financial bids would be announced once the documents are evaluated, the official said.

As part of the Central Vista redevelopment, the CPWD has proposed construction of 10 Secretariat buildings to house all Central Ministries. It had floated the modified tender for the construction of the first three of those buildings to be made at the site of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) campus in June. The opening of bids had been postponed several times before finally being opened on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Residence for Vice-President

Also as part of the project, a residence for the Vice-President would be constructed next to the North Block. The CPWD had invited pre-qualification bids for the ₹192-crore project till August 31. Nine of the 12 agencies that applied for pre-qualification had qualified and would now participate in the financial bid, the official said.

Construction of the Parliament building is in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site on September 26 to inspect the progress.