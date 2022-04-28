39th meet of High Court CJs to be held on Friday after a gap of six years

CJI N.V. Ramana will chair the conference

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will chair the 39th Conference of the Chief Justices of High Courts.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana will chair the 39th Conference of the Chief Justices of High Courts, scheduled to be held on Friday after a gap of six years.

The main topics of discussion would be strengthening the network and connectivity at court complexes pan India on a priority basis, human resources and personnel policy needs at district courts, better infrastructure and capacity-building, legal and institutional reforms and appointment of High Court judges.

Judicial infrastructure authority

The conference would also deliberate on the establishment of a national judicial infrastructure authority and State judicial infrastructure authorities as special purpose vehicles at the Central and State levels for development of infrastructure in district courts.

Justices U.U. Lalit and A.M. Khanwilkar, most senior judges of the Supreme Court after the CJI, would also participate in the conference.

The court has been organising the conference of Chief Justices of High Courts with the object to deliberate on issues related to the judiciary.

The first conference was held in November, 1953, and till date, 38 conferences have been organised.

The conference would be followed by a Joint Conference of the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Saturday. This would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.