3,987 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths in West Bengal

Total recoveries rise to 3,46,262, with 4,129 patients being discharged

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 3,987 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 3,89,576. The State also recorded 55 deaths, pushing its toll to 7,068.

With 4,129 patients being discharged in the past 24 hours, the total recoveries have increased to 3,46,262. The recovery rate has risen to 88.88% and active cases have dipped to 36,246. The State tested 45,213 samples in the past 24 hours and 8.23% of them tested positive. Of the latest deaths, 12 were recorded in Kolkata and 16 in North 24 Parganas. Both districts recorded more than 800 new cases.

There has not been a significant spike in cases post Durga Puja, while there has been a marginal dip in the number of deaths per day. On Thursday, the State government and the Railways will decide on a date for the resumption of local train services. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said a decision on holding annual winter fairs will be taken based on the COVID-19 situation.