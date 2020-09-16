3,974 arrested under UAPA in three years

A total of 3,005 cases were registered in the country under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and 3,974 people were arrested under the Act, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, he said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is the central agency that compiles the data on crimes as reported by the States and Union Territories, and publishes the same in its annual publication Crime in India.

“The latest published report is of the year 2018. As per the report, a total of 922, 901 and 1,182 cases were registered, and 999, 1,554 and 1,421 persons were arrested under the anti-terror law, i.e., the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the country during 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively,” Mr. Reddy said.

According to information received from the NCRB, there are 232, 272 and 317 cases, wherein chargesheets have been filed by the security agencies with respect to cases registered under the UAPA in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.