39 schools across country awarded Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar for 2021-22

November 19, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Thirty-nine schools from across the country have been awarded the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar for the 2021-22 academic session, the Ministry of Education announced on Saturday.

The schools selected from among the total 8.23 lakh entries are 28 government and aided while 11 are private schools.

The awarded schools include two Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, one Navodaya Vidyalaya and three Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar not only honours the schools that have taken exemplary work in the field of water, sanitation and hygiene but also provides a benchmark and roadmap for schools to make further improvements.

For the award, schools are rated on six broad parameters of – water, toilets, handwashing with soap, operation and maintenance, behavioural change and capacity building and COVID-19 (Preparedness and Response).

"Out of 39 schools, 17 are elementary and 22 are secondary/ higher secondary schools. Cash prizes of ₹60,000 to 34 schools (in overall category) and ₹20,000 (in sub-categories) were given to the awardee schools today," a Ministry of Education official said.

The third edition of the award saw participation from 9.59 lakh schools, around 1.5 times more than the number of schools (6.15 lakh schools) which participated in SVP 2017-18.

Out of the 9.59 lakh schools, more than 8.23 lakh schools submitted their applications for SVP 2021-22. The evaluation process of 4,27,718 eligible schools was undertaken at district and state level, out of which 606 schools at State and UT level awards were found eligible for national level awards.

The National Selection Committee for selection of schools for SVP 2021-22, in their meeting held on 10th October 2022, selected 39 schools (34 in overall category and five in sub-categories) for national level awards for SVP 2021-2022, after the third party evaluation by UNICEF partner agency (NEERMAN).

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar requested all schools to work hard in the field of cleanliness in schools to compete with the performance of award-winning schools, districts and states.

He also stressed that schools conferred with the national award may sustain the standard and rating of cleanliness and hygiene.