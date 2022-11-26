389 new Covid cases in India, active cases down to 5,395

November 26, 2022 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - New Delhi

A decrease of 365 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in the past 24 hours

PTI

Health workers administering vaccine during the Door-to-Door vaccination drive held at Anna Nagar in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

India saw a single-day rise of 389 coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4,46,71,219 on Saturday, while active cases declined to 5,395, the Health Ministry said.

The toll climbed to 5,30,608 with three fatalities, including one reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry data.

The active cases constitute 0.01% of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, it said.

A decrease of 365 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in the past 24 hours.

The recoveries increased to 4,41,35,216, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 219.90 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.

