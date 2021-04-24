384 rescued, eight bodies recovered in Uttarakhand avalanche

Google Maps image locates the Sumna area in Uttarakhand.

NEW DELHI

24 April 2021 11:42 IST

Joshimath area in the State has been experiencing heavy rain

Eight bodies were recovered and 384 people rescued, of which six were critical during ongoing rescue efforts after an avalanche hit a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) detachment and labour camps north of Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Friday, an Army official said. The area has been experiencing heavy rain.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, an avalanche hit a location about 4 km ahead of Sumna on Sumna–Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand, the official said. This is on the Joshimath–Malari–Girthidobla–Sumna–Rimkhim axis.

A BRO detachment and two labour camps are located nearby for road construction work along this axis and an Army camp is located 3 km from Sumna and about 1 km short of the BRO Sumna detachment.

“The area has experienced heavy rain and snow since the last five days, which is still continuing. Rescue operations were launched by the Army immediately,” the official said.

The road access is cut off at four to five locations due to multiple landslides.

Border Roads Task Force teams from Joshimath are working to clear slides en route from Bhapkund to Sumna since Friday evening, the official said, and added it was expected to take another six to eight hours to clear this axis.