377 police personnel died in line of duty in past one year: IB Director

In the last one year, as many as 377 police personnel died in the line of duty, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvinda Kumar said on Thursday.

Over 3.54 lakh police personnel were infected with COVID-19 since last year, while 2,548 died of the infection, he said.

Mr. Kumar was speaking on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day. The day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force men who were killed on October 21 in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Hot Spring area.

Since Independence (till August, 2020), 35,780 police personnel have laid down their lives in the service of the nation, Mr. Kumar said.

Without naming China, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said a few days back, “our troops gave a befitting reply to the expansionist activities of our neighbouring country and neutralised their attempt successfully. This gave a message that India will never compromise on its sovereignty and security”. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deployed along the Line of Actual Control made a “vital contribution” during this action.

Mr. Rai, along with another MoS in the Home Ministry Ajay Kumar Mishra and chiefs of various police organisations and forces, laid a wreath at the police memorial in honour of the personnel killed in the line of duty.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a Twitter message that the nation bows to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives to protect the country.