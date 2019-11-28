377 child porn sites shut, 50 FIRs filed, Smriti Irani tells RS

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that 377 child pornography websites had been taken down by the government and 50 First Information reports (FIRs) were filed.

She was responding to AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyanath who raised the issue of easy availability of pornographic material on Internet and its impact on children during Zero Hour.

“I want to plead with the government, just stop this nonsense. I know the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology administered an Act. They have made various provisions under different Sections, but everything is readily available on Internet. Completely ban these things coming on social media and Internet and save our children,” Ms. Sathyanath said.

Ms. Irani said each MP and district official should report such content so that it was taken down immediately.

She said the House had already passed special penal provisions against child pornography online. “We are trying to make the district administration the fulcrum of this coordinated effort,” she said, adding that anyone could call on child helpline 1098 and report the incidents.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said it was really painful and it required action at the local, lower level. “Parents are having mental agony and nobody is able to say anything. Moreover, it is not a political or partisan issue...The Minister can have consultation with some well meaning members who are interested,” Mr. Naidu said.