36.85 lakh locals, over 29% of J&K’s population, attended I-Day functions this year: Govt.

August 20, 2023

The J&K administration on Saturday said 36.85 lakh locals, around 29% of the Union Territory’s population, participated in the Independence Day functions this year and termed the feat “a historic milestone”.

A government spokesman said a record number of 36,85,106 persons, out of the total population of 1.25 crore as per the 2011 Census, participated in the celebrations held across the districts of the UT, “displaying patriotic fervor”.

In Kashmir, according to official figures, Baramulla reported the highest level of participation of about 5,05,909 persons, out of 10 lakh population, in 3,353 events. It was followed by Anantnag with 2,45,618 people attending 2676 events.

“Kupwara organized the highest number of 4993 events providing opportunity to 2,34,146 persons and Pulwama organized 1140 events participated by 1,81,195 persons in the district,” the government spokesman said.

A total of 42,879 events were conducted right from the panchayat level, educational institutions, patwar khanas, municipalities, tehsils and block offices.

“It saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of students, elected representatives and government employees,” the spokesman said.

J&K would witness shutdowns, internet blackouts and security restrictions on Independence Day till 2019, the year the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position.

This year, the spokesman said, common people were given free entry. “Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at all the directorates, divisional and district offices of the Union Territory, where thousands of employees participated with national fervor,” the spokesman said.

“In the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, 91,504 persons attended 2052 functions and 1,45,663 in 2515 functions participated respectively,” the spokesman said.

In the Jammu division, 19,76,255 individuals participated in 23,163 celebrations.

The government claimed that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the tricolour with around 10,000 people present at the Bakshi stadium.

