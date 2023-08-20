HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

36.85 lakh locals, over 29% of J&K’s population, attended I-Day functions this year: Govt.

J&K administration termed it a historic milestone

August 20, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
People queue outside Bakshi stadium in Srinagar on Tuesday to attend Independence day function in Srinagar on August 15, 2023.

People queue outside Bakshi stadium in Srinagar on Tuesday to attend Independence day function in Srinagar on August 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The J&K administration on Saturday said 36.85 lakh locals, around 29% of the Union Territory’s population, participated in the Independence Day functions this year and termed the feat “a historic milestone”.

A government spokesman said a record number of 36,85,106 persons, out of the total population of 1.25 crore as per the 2011 Census, participated in the celebrations held across the districts of the UT, “displaying patriotic fervor”.

In Kashmir, according to official figures, Baramulla reported the highest level of participation of about 5,05,909 persons, out of 10 lakh population, in 3,353 events. It was followed by Anantnag with 2,45,618 people attending 2676 events.

“Kupwara organized the highest number of 4993 events providing opportunity to 2,34,146 persons and Pulwama organized 1140 events participated by 1,81,195 persons in the district,” the government spokesman said.

A total of 42,879 events were conducted right from the panchayat level, educational institutions, patwar khanas, municipalities, tehsils and block offices.

“It saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of students, elected representatives and government employees,” the spokesman said.

J&K would witness shutdowns, internet blackouts and security restrictions on Independence Day till 2019, the year the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position.

This year, the spokesman said, common people were given free entry. “Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at all the directorates, divisional and district offices of the Union Territory, where thousands of employees participated with national fervor,” the spokesman said.

“In the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, 91,504 persons attended 2052 functions and 1,45,663 in 2515 functions participated respectively,” the spokesman said.

In the Jammu division, 19,76,255 individuals participated in 23,163 celebrations.

The government claimed that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the tricolour with around 10,000 people present at the Bakshi stadium.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.