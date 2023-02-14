ADVERTISEMENT

36 Jharkhand labourers stranded in Tajikistan: Official

February 14, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Hazaribag

The workers, who hail from the districts Hazaribag, Bokaro and Giridih, alleged that their passports have been seized and they are being denied food and wages

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 36 migrant labourers from Jharkhand have been stranded in Tajikistan for the last two months, and the state government is making efforts to ensure their safe return, an official said.

The labourers, while interacting with family members through social media, alleged that the company engaging them in laying of power transmission lines has seized their passports, was providing them with scant food and no money at all, social worker Sikandar Ali, who brought the matter to the notice of the authorities, said.

They had left for the central Asian nation on December 19 last year, after being promised handsome pay by agents of the firm operating in India, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The labourers hail from the districts of Hazaribag, Bokaro and Giridih.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay told PTI she has received complaints from the kin of the stranded workers that they were forced to lead a life similar to bonded labourers.

“On basis of the complaints, I have informed the State Migrant Cell to take up the issue with the authorities concerned, and find avenues for the release and safe return of the labourers to their native places as early as possible,” Ms. Sahay said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US