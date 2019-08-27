₹354-cr. bank loan fraud case ‘involving’ Moser Baer: ED summons 25

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned 25 persons in connection with the ₹354-crore bank loan fraud case allegedly involving Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL) and its directors.

The ED arrested Ratul Puri, then executive director of MBIL and nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on August 19. After his six-day custodial interrogation, a city court on Monday extended his remand by four days on the ED's request.

The ED alleged that the company and its directors forged documents to get a loan from the Central Bank of India. The loan account was classified as non-performing assets (NPA) in November 2014.

“The funds released by the bank for business purposes have been misused and misappropriated by MBIL and its directors/promoters for personal use and for other than sanctioned purposes,” said the ED. It is alleged that several foreign companies were incorporated for money laundering.

The ED alleged that Moser Baer had bought Blue Ray discs from Pacific International FZE, a company of Rajiv Saxena, who is an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case. It arrested Mr. Saxena after his deportation from the United Arab Emirates in January.

Pacific International had taken over Blue Ray from Germany-based Singulus Technologies.

“The total quantum of purchase was about $3.3 million, but price differential per unit was double the amount...investigation revealed that Mr. Puri was the beneficiary of the said tainted money, generated by diversion of bank funds through over-invoicing,” the ED said.

Mr. Saxena supplied solar power panels to the Moser Baer group from Midas Metals International LLC, which were sourced from West Asia Trading and Enertec Ltd., the ED said.

“The said companies belong to the accused herein, and were used for earning a profit margin and diversion of funds. The business was worth about Rs.1,492.36 crore...Midas International LLC was also to provide for bridge finance facility in case of shortfall of payments by the group to suppliers,” it stated.

During the first round of questioning, Mr. Puri was evasive and non-cooperative, the ED alleged. It is conducting the probe based on an FIR recently registered by the CBI against MBIL, Mr. Puri and his parents, Deepak Puri and Nita Puri, who are the company directors.