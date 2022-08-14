347 police personnel of 1082 get gallantry medals on Independence Day

204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir

As many as 1,082 police personnel were awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Sunday. The number of police personnel who received gallantry medals stood at 347.

“204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 14 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region,” MHA said.

Among the personnel who received Gallantry Awards, 109 are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 108 are from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, 19 are from the Border Security Force (BSF), 42 are from Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and six each from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force.

CRPF’s Srinagar sector under Inspector General Charu Sinha bagged 40 gallantry medals, highest in the country among all the forces.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said that personnel have been 20 medals which includes three President’s police medal for distinguished service and 11 police medals for meritorious service.

Those awarded the bravery medals include Assistant Commandants (ACs) Prabhat Mukul Martin Minz and Amit Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector Kuldip Raj, Head Constable Hamesh Kumar and Constables Brahm Chandra and Shakti Kumar.They have been awarded for undertaking two separate operations against Naxals in Chhattisgarh, the ITBP spokesperson said.

BSF spokesperson Krishna Rao said that Constable Kishan Kumar Dubey was awarded a gallantry medal posthumously for defending a forward post amid unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops in J&K’s Kupwara on July 9, 2015.

Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Prime Minister’s security, has been awarded with police medal for meritorious service. Rahil M. Akbar from Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau in Srinagar also received a meritorious service medal.