Property purchases after abrogation of Article 370

As many as 34 persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir have purchased properties in the newly created Union Territory (UT) post- abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question by BSP member Haji Fazlur Rehman, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, “as per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, 34 persons from outside the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have bought properties in UT of J&K after abrogation of Article 370. The properties are located in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur and Ganderbal districts.”

In December 2021, the MHA informed the Rajya Sabha that “seven plots of land” have been purchased by persons from outside J&K and “all are located in the Jammu division”.