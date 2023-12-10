HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3.30 lakh elderly, persons with disability used home voting facility in last 11 Assembly polls

This home voting option is exercised using ballot paper under prescribed secrecy norms and the process is video-graphed.

December 10, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Nonagenarian M. Govind Reddy votes from his home in Telangana’s Narayanguda.

Nonagenarian M. Govind Reddy votes from his home in Telangana’s Narayanguda. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 3.30 lakh people with disability and electors who are 80 years and above have availed the home voting facility in the last 11 Assembly elections, sources said on December 9, citing data. Persons with disability, voters above 80 years of age and those suffering from COVID-19 can avail the home voting facility.

Representatives of political parties and polling personnel visit the residence of electors who opt for home voting at a predesignated time.

This home voting option is exercised using ballot paper under prescribed secrecy norms and the process is video-graphed.

Over 2.6 lakh senior citizens who are 80 years and above and over 70,000 PwDs have availed the home voting facility in last 11 State Assembly elections, the sources said.

While the latest set of Sssembly polls were held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana, elections were earlier held in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Karnataka.

Home voting, the sources recalled, is one of the several steps by Election Commission towards making elections inclusive and accessible. The commission had been expressing gratitude towards senior citizen voters, particularly centenarians, for exercising their franchise.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had personally written letters to over 2.5 lakh centenarian voters to express the commission’s gratitude for their key role in strengthening democracy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.