3,281 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 3,281 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally to 2,57,049.
With 59 more deaths, the State’s toll has risen to 4,958. There are now 26,332 active cases, while the recovery rate is 87.83%. Of the latest deaths, 11 were recorded in Kolkata, taking the city’s toll to 1,710. North 24 Parganas recorded 18 deaths, pushing its toll to 1,106.
Kolkata recorded 672 new cases, raising its tally to 56,412. North 24 Parganas reported 661 new cases, pushing its tally to 51,499. Of the victims, 85.1% (4,221) had comorbidities.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said schools in the State will open only after Kali Puja.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath