National

3,281 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

A worker arranges sweets on a tray, at a shop in Kolkata on Wednesday.

A worker arranges sweets on a tray, at a shop in Kolkata on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: -

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 3,281 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally to 2,57,049.

With 59 more deaths, the State’s toll has risen to 4,958. There are now 26,332 active cases, while the recovery rate is 87.83%. Of the latest deaths, 11 were recorded in Kolkata, taking the city’s toll to 1,710. North 24 Parganas recorded 18 deaths, pushing its toll to 1,106.

Kolkata recorded 672 new cases, raising its tally to 56,412. North 24 Parganas reported 661 new cases, pushing its tally to 51,499. Of the victims, 85.1% (4,221) had comorbidities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said schools in the State will open only after Kali Puja.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 11:30:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/3281-new-covid-19-cases-in-west-bengal/article32736095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story