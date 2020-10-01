3,275 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal; deaths cross 5,000

26,552 active cases in State; recovery rate stands at 87.87%

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 3,275 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally to 2,60,324.

The State also reported 59 deaths, pushing the death toll past the 5,000 mark to touch 5,017. While there are 26,552 active cases, the recovery rate stands at 87.87%.

Of the latest deaths, 11 were recorded in Kolkata, taking its toll to 1,721. With 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, the toll in North 24 Parganas rose to 1,121.

MLA succumbs

Gurupada Mete, Trinamool Congress MLA from Indas in Bankura district, died of COVID-19 on Thursday after testing positive a month ago.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of @AITCofficial Bankura District Coordinator and two-time MLA Gurupada Mete. His unparalleled devotion to serve the citizens of Bengal will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and closed [close] ones,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, expressing condolences.

Mete is the third Trinamool Congress MLA to succumb to the virus. In August, Samaresh Das, who represented Egra Assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur district, died after testing positive for COVID-19.

In June, Tamonash Ghosh, a three-time MLA from Falta constituency, in the State’s South 24 Parganas district, succumbed to the viral infection.