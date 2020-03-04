320 officials given premature retirement since 2014

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that 320 government officials had been given premature retirement since July 2014. The Ministry said as on February 27, 2020, provisions of the Fundamental Rules FR 56(j)/similar rules had been invoked against 163 Group ‘A’ officers, including the all-India services officers and 157 Group ‘B’ officers, from July 2014 till January this year.

The information is based on the updated data provided by various Ministries, departments, cadre controlling authorities on the Probity Portal operated by the Department of Personnel and Training.

In public interest

The government said as per the provisions under FR 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) (Pension) Rules, 1972, and Rule 16(3) (Amended) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, it has the absolute right to retire government officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness, in public interest.

The rules are applicable to Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ officials, or those posted in substantive, quasi-permanent or temporary capacity, who had entered government service before 35 years and are at least 50 years old. In any other case, the minimum age is 55 years.

On November 28, 2019, the government said that between July 2014 and October 2019, the compulsory retirement rules were invoked against 96 Group ‘A’ officers of different Ministries and departments.